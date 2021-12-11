Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball player starts GoFundMe for tornado victims

A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11,...
A person stands near debris cause by tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin basketball center Chris Vogt started a GoFundMe page dedicated to the victims of tornados in his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, Vogt said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

This comes after a tornado and storms caused extensive damage to Mayfield.

He tweeted earlier Saturday, saying that he was praying for the victims in his hometown.

In the GoFundMe description, Vogt said, “I grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky and Mayfield is still where I call home today. I was speechless when I saw the pictures and videos of the damage.”

Vogt transferred to the Wisconsin Basketball program from Cincinnati earlier this year.

He went on to say, “I want to be able to help those that were affected in anyway possible. Every little bit you are able to donate helps. Even if you cannot help, just sharing the link could be just as impactful.”

Those who want to donate to Chris’ GoFundMe may do so at GoFundMe.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire and explosion displace eight individuals
Snowplow displaces eight after fire and explosion at Waupaca apartments
(Source: Pexels)
WPS works around the clock to restore power, hoping to finish by Sunday afternoon
Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers
The 50-foot spruce tree donated by life-long Packers fan Wayne Berkovitz from his home in the...
Free 15th annual ‘Festival of Lights’ at Lambeau Field brightens up Green Bay

Latest News

Green Bay Preble High School
Police investigating Preble High School threat
Man holding Christmas present laid on a wooden table background
Tips for cutting down on holiday waste
December 13 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather
Snow is seen at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the...
Police say “unruly, intoxicated” fans disrupted peace at Packers-Bears game
Brown County waste
WATCH: Tips for recycling holiday waste