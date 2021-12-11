Wisconsin basketball player starts GoFundMe for tornado victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin basketball center Chris Vogt started a GoFundMe page dedicated to the victims of tornados in his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, Vogt said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

A record tornado recently hit my hometown of Mayfield, Ky. I am raising money to help the victims. Every donation and share helps. Thank you and God bless❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/Zb8JWFrYU9 — Chris Vogt (@ChrisVogt33) December 11, 2021

This comes after a tornado and storms caused extensive damage to Mayfield.

He tweeted earlier Saturday, saying that he was praying for the victims in his hometown.

Prayers going out to everyone in Mayfield🙏🏼 https://t.co/6DYL0uaNQ4 — Chris Vogt (@ChrisVogt33) December 11, 2021

In the GoFundMe description, Vogt said, “I grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky and Mayfield is still where I call home today. I was speechless when I saw the pictures and videos of the damage.”

Vogt transferred to the Wisconsin Basketball program from Cincinnati earlier this year.

He went on to say, “I want to be able to help those that were affected in anyway possible. Every little bit you are able to donate helps. Even if you cannot help, just sharing the link could be just as impactful.”

Those who want to donate to Chris’ GoFundMe may do so at GoFundMe.com

