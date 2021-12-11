WINTER STORM HAS ENDED... ROADS STILL A PROBLEM

Our winter storm has now exited the region, so advisories and warnings have been allowed to expire.

In central and north central Wisconsin, several reports of 7-12″+ of snowfall have been reported! Lesser amounts were reported through the Fox Valley, but still several inches of snow fell through these areas leaving the roads a slushy mess. We’re hoping to have a compiled list of snow reports on our website, once we receive the official reports (stay tuned).

Widespread travel issues can still be expected in Central and North Central Wisconsin where the heaviest snow fell. In addition to the hazards posed by slick roads, the wind will create more problems. Northwest winds will gust to 40 mph through this afternoon leading to blowing and drifting snow.

Temperatures for many will rise just above freezing this afternoon, so the roads will probably be okay until after sunset in the Fox Valley and Lakeshore areas. Overnight, black ice will likely develop as temperatures fall into the teens and lower 20s.

By next week, things will be looking much more quiet. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected to start the week, and temperatures will begin to rise off of south winds. Highs by the middle of the week will likely approach 50°, which would allow for significant melting of our snowpack.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N/W 15-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Skies begin to clear. Wind gusts to 40 mph lead to blowing snow. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Skies clear. Still breezy with blowing snow. LOW: 20

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and high clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, but a little milder. A stray shower? HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mild and turning breezy. Major melting. Clouds thicken with spotty rain showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Lingering rain early. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers? Colder and brisk. HIGH: 32

