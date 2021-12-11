Advertisement

St. Mary’s Springs’ Schrauth commits to Notre Dame

Billy Schrauth of St. Mary's Springs
Billy Schrauth of St. Mary's Springs(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Mary’s Springs’ SR offensive lineman Billy Schrauth announced his commitment to play football at the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

The 4-star recruit took to Twitter to break his own news.

Schrauth helped lead the Ledgers to WIAA state titles in 2018 and 2019, and a runner-up finish at Camp Randall this season.

The 6-foot-5, 300-lb. lineman commits to Notre Dame despite Brian Kelly leaving to coach LSU. 2020 Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is taking over with the Irish. Schrauth picked Notre Dame over Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Watch his high school highlight reel below.

Billy Schrauth Highlights

