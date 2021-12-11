Snow, wind cause dangerous travel, power outages

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Snow and gusty winds will reduce visibility for drivers Saturday and leave some people without power.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for these treacherous conditions. Some roads up north are impassible and travel is not recommended.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map shows travel not advised north of Green Bay. CLICK HERE for the winter travel map. Highways west of Green Bay are listed as ice covered.

“Regardless of where you are, roads are slippery this morning, and will likely stay that way through most of the day as temperatures will barely make it above freezing. More widespread travel issues would be expected NORTH where the heaviest snow has fallen. In addition to the hazards posed by slick roads, the wind will create more problems. Northwest winds will gust to 40 mph through this afternoon leading to blowing and drifting snow,” says First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina.

Hundreds of people are without power, according to local utility services. CLICK HERE for what you need to know about reporting an outage and what to do during an outage.

Ready Wisconsin shared advice on preparing your vehicle for inclement travel and what to do if you get stuck:

Make sure you have fully stocked emergency kits in your home and your vehicle. Home kits should include items like non-perishable food, fresh water, and batteries. Vehicle kits should also have extra hats and gloves, blankets, an ice scraper, snow shovel, and kitty litter or sand to give you traction in case you get stuck in the snow. Find tips on what to include in your kit at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/

To help protect yourself in your vehicle, remain distraction-free while driving and adjust your speed for current conditions. Check travel conditions for most major roadways in the state before you leave home by using 511 Wisconsin. This information, along with live traffic cameras and traffic alerts, is accessible through the free 511WI mobile app, on Twitter , or the mobile-friendly site 511wi.gov

If you get stuck while traveling, remain with your vehicle if it’s safe to do so and contact 9-1-1. Give police a description of your location and wait for help to arrive.

Stay informed about current and expected weather conditions by following your local National Weather Service office and other trusted local sources for updates . Get a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio and use it to get updates.

After the snow ends, give road crews room to work. In addition to clearing snow from driveways and walkways, check external vents on your home for blockages. If you have a fire hydrant on your property, clear the snow so there’s at least three feet of open space around it.

