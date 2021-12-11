Residents in Green Bay’s west side express concern over uptick in gun violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People living in a neighborhood on Green Bay’s west side are worried over a number of recent shots-fired incidents.

One of these incidents was captured Thursday night on a Ring video doorbell camera.

“Honestly my big concern is the availability and common use of guns. People are being irresponsible with them,” Eric Gabrielson of Green Bay said.

Gabrielson has a home near the house on the 800 block of Hubbard Street that has been the target of recent shootings: three in the past two weeks. No one was injured in those incidents.

In the last 24 hours, six people have been arrested in connection to the city’s shootings.

“It’s a nice neighborhood, it’s a good place to live. And we’ve seen in the last week how really just a few people can ruin that,” Gabrielson said.

He watched the mayor and police chief’s media conference on Friday afternoon and wants the city to focus beyond adding additional patrol officers.

“I don’t think it’s just the police. I don’t think it’s just city hall. I think it’s inspection, nuisance, abatement, and enforcement,” he said.

Two out of the six people arrested have been charged with gun and drug related crimes. They are 32-year-old Wang Lee and 38-year-old Joshua Sepulveda.

“Over the last few years, especially between 2019 and 2020, a significant escalation in the number of shots fired incidents and the number of rounds, and that round-count reflects the number of shell casings picked up at crime scenes,” Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis said during Friday’s media conference.

According to investigators, they were arrested in the early morning hours on Friday with police finding three guns and dozens of rounds. The pair reportedly also had methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Sepulveda told detectives he knew of two of the drive-by shootings that happened overnight but did not know who was behind them. He claimed to have known because he’s related to someone who owns one of the homes.

