NOT AS ACTIVE FOR A CHANGE... AND WARMER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Take a deep breath and relax. Are you good? I hope so. A less active, and milder, weather pattern will be enjoyed through the middle of the coming work week. We’ve earned it, right?

Anywhere from a trace to over 12″ of snow fell across the region Friday and Saturday... but no major snow event is in the forecast for the coming week. Be mindful of frozen slush and black ice tonight and Sunday morning if you’ll be out and about. Temperatures tonight will cool into the teens and 20s under mainly clear skies.

Both Sunday and Monday are looking pretty good. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s (depending on your snow cover situation) and there should be a fair amount of sun overall. It’ll be a slow thaw but a thaw nonetheless.

Our next weather maker comes in Wednesday into Thursday and it will give us RAIN showers for a change, area wide. It will also usher in much warmer air, at least for a brief little while. Temperatures by late Wednesday may get into the 50s and it’s possible some lower 60s could be achieved early Thursday morning before a cold front comes in and crashes the party. Oh well, it is December, right?

Some light snow is possible Friday afternoon and night but that little system should clear out sometime Saturday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

MONDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Breezy at times. LOW: 20

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and high clouds. A bit breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A stray shower late? HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mild and turning breezy. Clouds thicken with rain showers possible. Rising evening temperatures. HIGH: 55 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Lingering rain early. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs achieved early. HIGH: 46 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers? Colder and brisk. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers then clearing. Chilly. HIGH: 29

