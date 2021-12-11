Advertisement

No one hurt in explosion, fire at Waupaca apartments

A natural gas explosion at a Waupaca apartment home. Dec. 11, 2021(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Megan Kernan
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt in an explosion and fire at an apartment home in Waupaca Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the home at 517 Wisconsin St. The home is for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The Waupaca Area Fire District says it was a natural gas explosion in a utility room of the apartment building. Officials say a snow plow hit a line.

Crews respond to an explosion at a Waupaca apartment. Dec. 11, 2021
Crews respond to an explosion at a Waupaca apartment. Dec. 11, 2021(WBAY)

All eight residents escaped without harm. Cahoots Adult Day Services opened up their building to the residents who escaped.

The American Red Cross will help with temporary housing.

Action 2 News’ Megan Kernan was at the scene and will have reports Saturday on Action 2 News. We’ll update the story when we learn more information.

