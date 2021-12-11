Advertisement

Kitchen fire reached attic, caused $20,000 damage to Green Bay home

The Red Cross is assisting a family after a kitchen fire on Cherry Street in Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding people to never leave food unattended on a stove and to have a fire extinguisher within reach. This, after a cooking fire caused an estimated $20,000 damage to a home near downtown Green Bay Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the emergency call around 4 P.M. on the 1300-block of Cherry Street, about a block from East High School. They found flames coming from the back of the home in the kitchen area and had that fire out within 15 minutes. They discovered the flames reached the attic space above the kitchen and had that extinguished in another 15 minutes.

An adult and two children are out of the home. The Red Cross came to the scene to assist them.

No one was hurt.

