Advertisement

HAZARDOUS TRAVEL TODAY WITH OUR WINTER STORM

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is a First Alert Weather Day moderate snowfall continues to come down this morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will stay in effect until noon today.

Once reports begin to trickle in, we still expect a swath of 7-12″+ of snowfall across North Central Wisconsin! Around Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and into Door/Kewaunee Counties mixed precipitation cut into any snow that felt yesterday and created a slushy mess on the roadways. With moderate bands of snow moving through this morning, Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and other areas in the Valley could see an additional 1-3″ of snow accumulation before the winter storm finally begins to pull away. Lower totals can be expected to the south where less snow is expected to fall.

Regardless of where you are, roads are slippery this morning, and will likely stay that way through most of the day as temperatures will barely make it above freezing. More widespread travel issues would be expected NORTH where the heaviest snow has fallen. In addition to the hazards posed by slick roads, the wind will create more problems. Northwest winds will gust to 40 mph through this afternoon leading to blowing and drifting snow.

Temperatures will remain steady throughout the day. Only expect the afternoon temps to rise a degree or 2. Most of us will see highs in the low to mid 30s.

By next week, things will be looking much more quiet. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected to start the week, and temperatures will begin to rise off of south winds. Highs by the middle of the week will likely approach 50°, which would allow for significant melting of our snowpack.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N/W 15-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Morning snow... Totals vary from 7″+ across North Central WI, to 2-5″ around the Fox Cities, and less than 3″ SOUTH. Windy with blowing/drifting snow. Wind gusts to 40 mph. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and high clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, but a little milder. A stray shower? HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mild and turning breezy. Major melting. Clouds thicken with spotty rain showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Lingering rain early. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers? Colder and brisk. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases back up, deaths down
Green Bay police made a number of arrests following weeks of gun violence in the city
After violent night in Green Bay, city leaders address gun violence problem
Green Bay police arrested 3 people after a short chase of a vehicle suspected in recent gun...
Green Bay Police arrest more suspects in gun violence after chase, crash
Generic image of snow.
Storm to cause treacherous travel: What you should know
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Crews battle fire at Green Bay recycling company

Latest News

First Alert Weather
HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EARLY SATURDAY WITH A WINTER STORM
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A.M. snow, P.M. cleanup
Packers fans shovel Lambeau Field in 2019 (WBAY file photo)
Green Bay Packers say “slight chance” they’ll need Lambeau Field shovelers
Skiing
WBAY Snow & Ski Report