HAZARDOUS TRAVEL TODAY WITH OUR WINTER STORM

It is a First Alert Weather Day moderate snowfall continues to come down this morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will stay in effect until noon today.

Once reports begin to trickle in, we still expect a swath of 7-12″+ of snowfall across North Central Wisconsin! Around Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and into Door/Kewaunee Counties mixed precipitation cut into any snow that felt yesterday and created a slushy mess on the roadways. With moderate bands of snow moving through this morning, Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and other areas in the Valley could see an additional 1-3″ of snow accumulation before the winter storm finally begins to pull away. Lower totals can be expected to the south where less snow is expected to fall.

Regardless of where you are, roads are slippery this morning, and will likely stay that way through most of the day as temperatures will barely make it above freezing. More widespread travel issues would be expected NORTH where the heaviest snow has fallen. In addition to the hazards posed by slick roads, the wind will create more problems. Northwest winds will gust to 40 mph through this afternoon leading to blowing and drifting snow.

Temperatures will remain steady throughout the day. Only expect the afternoon temps to rise a degree or 2. Most of us will see highs in the low to mid 30s.

By next week, things will be looking much more quiet. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected to start the week, and temperatures will begin to rise off of south winds. Highs by the middle of the week will likely approach 50°, which would allow for significant melting of our snowpack.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N/W 15-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Morning snow... Totals vary from 7″+ across North Central WI, to 2-5″ around the Fox Cities, and less than 3″ SOUTH. Windy with blowing/drifting snow. Wind gusts to 40 mph. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and high clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, but a little milder. A stray shower? HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mild and turning breezy. Major melting. Clouds thicken with spotty rain showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Lingering rain early. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers? Colder and brisk. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.