Green Bay Packers say “slight chance” they’ll need Lambeau Field shovelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While football is often thought of as a fall sport, the Green Bay Packers have a winter tradition: Shoveling snow from Lambeau Field.

The Packers say there is a “slight chance” they’ll need help shoveling the stands so they’re cleared for Sunday’s home game.

The Packers will make an announcement Saturday morning on its social media platforms, such as Facebook or Twitter, if shovelers are needed. If so, the shoveling will commence at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The team is looking for -- again, if needed -- “spirited, hearty shovelers” who are at least 16 years old. You should report to the Fleet Farm Gate on the west side of the stadium. You’ll be paid $13 an hour, with immediate payment when you leave. The Packers will provide the shovels.

