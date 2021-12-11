Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman to visit Wisconsin

First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are set to visit Wisconsin next week.

The White House says Biden and Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will travel to New York City on Wednesday morning followed by stops in Milwaukee and Waukesha in the afternoon.

The White House didn’t release any additional details or a reason for their visit.

The visit comes about two weeks after a driver killed 6 people and injured 62 when he drove into the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

