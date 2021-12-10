WI State Patrol adding dispatchers to Fond du Lac post

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Changes are coming to the State Patrol post in Fond du Lac, as the agency looks to expand the role of its dispatchers.

For about four years, the Wisconsin State Patrol has only operated its Fond du lac based --Northeast Wisconsin region dispatch center -- which oversees eleven counties, 12 hours a day. All calls between 6 p.m. and 6a.m. have been routed through the state patrol’s Milwaukee center. But, but that it all about the change.

“What we’re doing now is, we’re rehiring and we’re trying to build the staff up to what we hope to be nine, by the middle of next year, and that will enable us to go back to 24 hour coverage right here in Fond du Lac,” says Lance Thomas the law enforcement dispatch supervisor.

The return to 24 hours a day, out of Fond du Lac, will bring the calls back to local dispatchers -- who know the roads, the communities, and personnel better than someone in a different area of the state. Thomas says, “We’re all from the area, we all know the backroads, know the counties more specifically so it really gets that personal connection to our county agencies, our local agencies The people that are calling in, if they know a local business, that they reference that they’re near, chances are we’re going to better know that and where that is, so it just kind of keeps that personal connection and that closeness in our geography and knowledge of that”

Right now, there are four dispatchers, plus one in training, working at the Fond du Lac post. The State Patrol wants to beef that number up to nine by adding two dispatchers now and then two more by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Thomas says, “Besides just doing traffic, we also answer the public’s questions on detours and on road construction and road conditions and also from other agencies that have driving related questions. So, every day is different. It’s what I love about this job, is the variety. It’s not about just taking traffic stops and just doing this, everything is different and every day is different.”

The application process for the current openings closes on December 13th. No experience is necessary, as the state patrol will provide on-the-job training. The ideal candidate is an organized multi-tasker with a friendly customer service personality who will fit in with the team that considers itself a family.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.