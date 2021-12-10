Two Wisconsin men get probation for breaching U.S. Capitol on January 6

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge sentenced two Wisconsin men to probation for joining in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Brandon Nelson, 29, of Madison and Abram Markofski, 24, of La Crosse pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Both appeared by video in federal court in Washington, D.C., and said they were sorry.

Their attorneys have argued there’s no evidence either of them committed any acts of violence or destruction.

U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced each of them to two years on probation and ordered each of them to pay $500 in restitution. He fined Nelson $2,500 and Markofski $1,000.

