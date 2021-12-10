Advertisement

Teen wins free piano in Mile of Music contest

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you may hear Mozart’s “Rondo Alla Turca” flowing from the piano of Alexis Kuehl.

The 7th grader from Hilbert got to pick out the one she wanted for free at Heid Music.

Alexis was the winner of a contest sponsored by Tundraland at Mile of Music earlier this year.

”I love music. My family has loved music for generations, and I just wanted to be like them because they were so good, and this always warms my heart to hear them play. And I wanted to do the same thing. How I felt when they were playing, I want other people to feel that when I’m playing,” Alexis said.

If you were one of the brave souls to sing karaoke in the shower display at Mile of Music, you helped make this happen. Tundraland would provide the free piano and a year of free lessons if 250 people participated.

