Storm to cause treacherous travel: What you should know

Generic image of snow.
Generic image of snow.(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A significant snow storm will dump several inches on parts of the WBAY viewing area Friday and Saturday.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for snow and gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued Warnings and Advisories.

WBAY has great tools you can use to keep up with the snow totals and timing of the storm:

This storm is expected to cause hazardous travel in parts of the area.

Ready Wisconsin shared advice on preparing your vehicle for inclement travel and what to do if you get stuck:

  • Make sure you have fully stocked emergency kits in your home and your vehicle. Home kits should include items like non-perishable food, fresh water, and batteries. Vehicle kits should also have extra hats and gloves, blankets, an ice scraper, snow shovel, and kitty litter or sand to give you traction in case you get stuck in the snow. Find tips on what to include in your kit at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/
  • To help protect yourself in your vehicle, remain distraction-free while driving and adjust your speed for current conditions. Check travel conditions for most major roadways in the state before you leave home by using 511 Wisconsin. This information, along with live traffic cameras and traffic alerts, is accessible through the free 511WI mobile app, on Twitter, or the mobile-friendly site 511wi.gov.
  • If you get stuck while traveling, remain with your vehicle if it’s safe to do so and contact 9-1-1. Give police a description of your location and wait for help to arrive.
  • Stay informed about current and expected weather conditions by following your local National Weather Service office and other trusted local sources for updates. Get a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio and use it to get updates.
  • After the snow ends, give road crews room to work. In addition to clearing snow from driveways and walkways, check external vents on your home for blockages. If you have a fire hydrant on your property, clear the snow so there’s at least three feet of open space around it.

