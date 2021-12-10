Snow preps as Northeast Wisconsin braces for a major winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As a major winter storm moves into Northeast Wisconsin, road crews prepare for a busy night all the way into Saturday morning.

Green Bay Public Works has been following this storm for the last three days with the National Weather Service through briefings, with the most recent one on Friday morning to get a better read on how the storm is going to play out.

“The temperatures expected to stay in the 30′s throughout the duration of the event. So given that we’re not going to have those temperatures really dropping that much, especially in the overnight areas, we’re looking at maintaining more rain than snow, but it will be a wintery mix,” said Steve Grenier, Director of Public Works for the City of Green Bay.

Public Works is also asking folks who have storm water inlets on or adjacent to your property, to keep them clear.

Grenier says the pavement temperatures are looking good, but as the storm starts to come in tonight, they suggest folks to stay at home if they can.

“The system is supposed to be out of the area by noon on Saturday, so if you can afford to just wait it out at home on Friday night, you know, get home from work, hunker down for Friday night, dig yourself out on Saturday morning and then Sunday on into next week looks like a good recovery period,” said Grenier.

On Friday, Green Bay Public Works had 16 trucks out, but that will swell to about 80 trucks once the department goes into full plow mode.

“We will probably concentrate on our primary streets, so the high volume streets, the one’s that run from somewhere to somewhere. So your Mason streets, your Military Avenue’s, things like that,” said Grenier.

Truck drivers have been out since 7 a.m. Friday morning, and say they’re ready to start back up again later Friday evening.

“We have all our trucks loaded full of salt so if it does freeze, we can get rid of the ice, get rid of the snow, whatever it takes to clear the roads off,” said Bob Thomas, truck driver for the City of Green Bay.

