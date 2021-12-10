HEAVY SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY

This morning is starting off on a quiet note with mostly cloudy skies. Later today, our winter storm will move into the region, and our First Alert Weather Day will begin as heavy snow will fall overnight with a wintry mix for some.

Areas north and west of the Fox Valley are in a Winter Storm Warning and can expect a 7-12″ snowfall! Around Green Bay and the Fox Cities, we’re in a Winter Weather Advisory looking at 3-6″ of snow. Lower totals are expected south as rain and a wintry mix will eat into the potential for snow.

That snow/mix should begin late this afternoon into the evening. Although we may start out with snow around the Fox Cities, there will likely be a change over to rain/mix for a time late tonight. By tomorrow morning, any rain should switch over to just snow. This is where we will see the bulk of accumulating snow for areas like the Fox Valley. Blustery northwest winds on tonight into tomorrow, may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow as this weathermaker pulls away from the area. Motorists should be ready for some difficult driving Friday night and Saturday, so please plan ahead.

By next week, things will be looking much more quiet. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected to start the week, and temperatures will begin to rise off of south winds. Highs by the middle of the week will likely approach 50°, which would allow for significant melting of our snowpack.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 15-25+ MPH Gusts to 40 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with snow developing late... A wintry mix SOUTHEAST at night. Snow may be heavy overnight. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning snow... Totals vary from 3-9″ in most areas (HEAVIEST NORTHWEST). Blustery with blowing snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A little milder. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy. Major melting. Clouds thicken with late showers. HIGH: 51

THURSDAY: Lingering rain early? Still mild. HIGH: 46

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.