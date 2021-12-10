HEAVY SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY

Tonight will be quiet, although slippery roads remain possible from light snow earlier Thursday. Lows will be in the middle 20s and we’ll be dry and generally cloudy to begin Friday. But, we’ll be into a First Alert Weather Day by the evening as heavy snow and a wintry mix arrive.

Areas north and west of the Fox Valley are in a Winter Storm Warning and can expect a 6-12″ snowfall! Around the Fox Cities, we’re in a Winter Weather Advisory looking at 3-6″ of snow. Lower totals are expected south as rain and a wintry mix will eat into the potential for snow.

That snow/mix should begin by Friday evening. Although we may start out with snow around the Fox Cities, most guidance would indicate a change to rain/mix for a time late Friday night... before a switch back over to snow during the pre-dawn hours Saturday. Blustery northwest winds on Saturday may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow as this weathermaker pulls away from the area. Motorists should be ready for some difficult driving Friday night and Saturday, so please plan ahead.

By next week, things will be looking much more quiet. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected to start the week, and temperatures will begin to rise off of south winds. Highs by the middle of the week will likely approach 50°, which would allow for significant melting of our snowpack.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with light snow or a wintry mix... A slushy coating to 2″ possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Less breezy. LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow developing late... A wintry mix SOUTHEAST at night. Snow may be heavy overnight. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning snow... Totals vary from 3-9″ in most areas (HEAVIEST NORTHWEST). Blustery with blowing snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A little milder. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy. Major melting. Clouds thicken with late showers. HIGH: 50

