HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EARLY SATURDAY WITH A WINTER STORM

It is a First Alert Weather Day as heavy snow across northern areas overnight. Around the Fox Valley, we may see some evening snow before a change to rain/mix overnight. Areas south stay in mostly rain-mix until around dawn Saturday.

Across the Northwoods we expect a 7-12″ snowfall! Around Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and into Door/Kewaunee Counties we’ll a mixed bag of precipitation overnight before a change to snow during the pre-dawn hours. Snow totals will vary, but should be in the 2-6″ range. Lower totals are expected SOUTH as the only snow falling will be after 5-7 a.m. Saturday as things wind down.

Regardless of where you are, roads will become slippery tonight into Saturday morning. More widespread travel issues would be expected NORTH where the heaviest snow falls. In addition to the hazards posed by slick roads, the wind will create more problems. Northwest winds could gust to 40 mph through Noon Saturday leading to blowing and drifing snow.

Temperatures will remain fairly steady overnight perhaps dropping a degree or two from evening reading... then only rising a degree or two for an afternoon high Saturday. Most of us will range from the upper 20s into the middle 30s for the next 24 hours.

By next week, things will be looking much more quiet. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected to start the week, and temperatures will begin to rise off of south winds. Highs by the middle of the week will likely approach 50°, which would allow for significant melting of our snowpack.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N/W 15-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Heavy snow NORTH with a wintry mix Fox Valley and southward. Hazardous travel. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning snow... Totals vary from 7″+ across the Northwoods to 3-5″ around the Fox Cities, and less than 3″ SOUTH. Windy with blowing/drifting snow. Wind gusts to 40 mph. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and high clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, but a little milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mild and turning breezy. Major melting. Clouds thicken with spotty rain showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Lingering rain early. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. HIGH: 46 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 32

