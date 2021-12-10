Green Bay police investigating three shootings Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department says it’s pulled in extra resources after three shootings in one hour Thursday night.

Shortly before 7 P.M., officers responded to shots fired on the 1200-block of Berner St. They found a number of shell cases but there are no reports of injuries or property damage.

At 7 P.M., officers were called for shots fired on the 200-block of De Leers. Police say a “significant amount” of property damage was reported but no one was hurt.

At 7:30 P.M., officers responded to a third shooting on the 800-block of Hubbard St. -- not only the third shooting of the night, but the third shooting on that block in two weeks. Like the other shootings on Hubbard, there was property damage but no one reported injuries.

Police are trying to determine if the shootings are related, and if they’re related to other shootings and incidents on those streets. Officers say it’s early yet in their investigations. The police department plans to release more information on Friday.

Police Chief Chris Davis issued a statement, “Three separate incidents of gunfire in our city in one evening are unacceptable. We are doing everything we can to hold those responsible for this violence accountable, along with addressing the systemic causes of violence in our community.”

The police department statement added, “This senseless violence needs to end before someone is injured or killed.”

Anyone with information about any of these incidents or other shootings in Green Bay are asked to call police at (920) 448-3200 or provide information anonymously through Green Bay Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or www.432stop.com or using the free P3 app available on app stores for iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.