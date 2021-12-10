Advertisement

Green Bay police investigating three shootings Thursday

A car parked in the driveway of a home on the 800-block of Hubbard Street in Green Bay was shot...
A car parked in the driveway of a home on the 800-block of Hubbard Street in Green Bay was shot out last week. There have now been three shootings on that block in two weeks.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department says it’s pulled in extra resources after three shootings in one hour Thursday night.

Shortly before 7 P.M., officers responded to shots fired on the 1200-block of Berner St. They found a number of shell cases but there are no reports of injuries or property damage.

At 7 P.M., officers were called for shots fired on the 200-block of De Leers. Police say a “significant amount” of property damage was reported but no one was hurt.

At 7:30 P.M., officers responded to a third shooting on the 800-block of Hubbard St. -- not only the third shooting of the night, but the third shooting on that block in two weeks. Like the other shootings on Hubbard, there was property damage but no one reported injuries.

Police are trying to determine if the shootings are related, and if they’re related to other shootings and incidents on those streets. Officers say it’s early yet in their investigations. The police department plans to release more information on Friday.

Police Chief Chris Davis issued a statement, “Three separate incidents of gunfire in our city in one evening are unacceptable. We are doing everything we can to hold those responsible for this violence accountable, along with addressing the systemic causes of violence in our community.”

The police department statement added, “This senseless violence needs to end before someone is injured or killed.”

Anyone with information about any of these incidents or other shootings in Green Bay are asked to call police at (920) 448-3200 or provide information anonymously through Green Bay Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or www.432stop.com or using the free P3 app available on app stores for iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyauwega-Fremont schools canceled classes December 8, 2021, after a threatening note and a...
Weyauwega-Fremont HS students have option to stay home Thursday, day after threat closed school
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 killed in Outagamie County crash
COVID-19 virus
Wisconsin passes 900,000 COVID-19 cases
A lawsuit accuses Assisted Living by Hillcrest of failing to protect a person at an...
Lawsuit claims assisted living failed to protect resident with Down syndrome from sex assault

Latest News

A house in Oshkosh is one of four in the area being decorated with lights to raise money for NAMI
Five Oshkosh area families raise money for charity with light show
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Now hiring sign outside Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATION: Prison worker shortage at a "crisis"
Alexis Kuehl plays a piano at Heid Music
Teen wins free piano in Mile of Music contest