Green Bay Police arrest more suspects in gun violence after chase, crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police arrested three more people in their crackdown on recent gun violence, following a short vehicle pursuit and a crash.

At about 2 o’clock Friday afternoon, police tried to stop an SUV suspected of being used in recent shootings. According to a news release, the suspected driver had a felony warrant from the Department of Corrections and police knew he tends to be armed based on previous contacts with him.

The driver fled the attempted traffic stop near S. Military Ave. and Biemeret St. and tried to elude officers but three minutes later crashed into a light pole and 9th St. and Redwood Dr. Two of the three people in the SUV ran away on foot but didn’t get far before they were arrested; one was apprehended with help from a K9 unit.

Police say two handguns and drugs were recovered from the vehicle and the weapons will be tested for ballistic evidence.

Police are holding Antjuan Haynes and Darion Howard on warrants.

A third person was jailed for possession of THC; we’re not identifying them because they haven’t been formally charged and a search of online records found no previous convictions.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.