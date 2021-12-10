Green Bay Packers auction to fill Salvation Army Red Kettles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are no doubt hopeful fans will some serious coin in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles.

The Packers organization is auctioning autographed items and Zoom meet-and-greet sessions. Bidding is underway until 5 P.M. next Tuesday, December 14. Click here for the online auction.

The Packers are offering virtual meetings with Davante Adams, Kenny Clark, Randall Cobb, AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard, as well as autographed jerseys, helmets and footballs in the online auction, with all proceeds benefiting the Red Kettle campaign.

Packers employees will also staff red kettles in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon and De Pere on Tuesday, December 14, at Festival Foods and Fleet Farm stores and inside Bay Park Square Mall. The Green Bay Packers will match all the money donated in kettles in the Green Bay area that day, up to $15,000.

The Red Kettle campaign helps the Salvation Army fund its annual Christmas programs and help less-fortunate families, the homeless, and the elderly year-round.

It’s looking for volunteers to ring bells at kettles in one-hour shifts, because a staffed kettle collects more money than one that sits silent. Find places where you, your family or group can ring bells at Register to Ring.

