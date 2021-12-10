Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Wisconsin judge

Flags at half staff
Flags at half staff(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order to fly flags at half-staff on Saturday to honor Judge George S. Curry of Platteville, the Governor’s Office stated.

Judge Curry passed away on Dec. 4 at 74 after battling cancer.

During his career, he practiced as an attorney until he was appointed to serve as the Grant County Circuit Court. He served for three consecutive terms and spent a total of 19 years on the bench.

“Judge Curry led a distinguished career of public service that spanned decades,” said Governor Evers, “Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Curry family, the Grant County community, and all those who knew and worked with him over the years.”

Funeral services for Judge George S. Curry will be held on Saturday, December 11, at the United Methodist Church in Platteville.

Executive Order #146 will be in effect from sunrise until sunset on Saturday.

