Five Oshkosh area families raise money for charity with light show

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Five Oshkosh area families are teaming up to raise money for Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services with the “Collaboration of Lights” show.

The three day event kicked off Thursday.

Brody Enli of Oshkosh, who lives at 1874 Westbreeeze Drive is the youngest member of the group.

He said, “I mean one thing that’s probably special about my display you don’t see on many other displays is the mega arches above my driveway.”

The group expanded from four to five houses this year, adding Ben Benesh.

His display is just outside Omro at 4032 Georgetown Drive.

“We all enjoy it. I think a lot it, for similar reasons. We all like to spread joy to others, and I know me personally and probably a few others we’re pretty techie people and it’s something fun to do,” Benesh said.

Last year the group raised about two thousand dollars for a different charity and this year they’re hoping to top that a bit.

Plus they’re accepting donations of personal hygiene items as well.

Cindy Fisher of Berlin added, “Also they told me today they are short on shampoo, conditioner and deodorant, so there will be bins at different light shows if people are inclined to donate those items as well.”

Those who stop by, can expect to see the lights on each night after dark thru Saturday.

Enli added, “My favorite part of doing my display is to see the smiles on people’s faces and to see the joy that it gives people.”

