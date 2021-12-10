End of an era in Manitowoc with closing of Louie’s Sporting Goods

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - After more than 80 years, the go-to place in Manitowoc for all things outdoors is preparing to close its doors.

A fixture in the lakeshore community since 1940, Louie’s Sporting Goods is nearing the end.

And just because owner Bruce Elliott feels it’s time, it doesn’t make it any easier.

“All the friends I made, I made a lot of good friends, customers that turned into friends, customers I did stuff with, I’ve been in here, my dad had me working in the store since I was 8 years old, I’m going on 66, so do the math,” says Elliott fighting back tears.

Back in 1960, Elliott’s dad, Bob, bought the business from original owner Louie Stangel.

With a full marine line of boats and motors, plus just about any sporting good you can imagine, the business thrived.

“This used to be called, many years ago, this used to be called the happy corner, you had a gas station, liquor store, sporting goods store and a grocery store, and a little beer depot around back, everything you needed to get by in the day,” recalls Elliott with a chuckle.

Elliott took over Louie’s in 1983 after his dad passed away.

At the time, Manitowoc had four sporting goods stores.

Today, they’re all gone, as are many others like them in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Green Bay used to have Nikolai’s, Bertrand’s, Dennis’s, Olsen’s, Bob’s Bait and Tackle, I knew all those people, and they all slowly went, and nothing got replaced,” says Elliott.

The arrival of big box sporting goods stores brought plenty of competition, but Elliott says he was ok with that and did just fine.

The real challenge in recent years proved to be online shopping.

“It’s been the internet that’s really started doing thing, I mean I would get people, they’d come in here and I’d give them a price on something and they flip out their phone, ‘look I can get that off the internet.’ For $2 go get it then,” says Elliott of his response.

But plenty of loyal customers, some of more than 40 and 50 years, never went that route and they’re sad to see this day come.

“It’s an end of an era of the service and just the neat, old time sporting goods stores,” says Peter Dramm from Manitowoc.

“I’ve purchased many guns, pistols, ice fishing equipment, powered augers, clam shells, snow shoes. The big thing here was the service and the quality of the product is why I always came back,” adds Dave De Rosier from Tisch Mills.

Elliott knows his close-out sale over the next two weeks will be emotional, but he says he is at peace and looking forward to retirement.

“I’m moving north, to enjoy myself up there,” says Elliott with a smile.

The final day in business for Louie’s Sporting Goods is December 23rd.

