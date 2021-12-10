Advertisement

Election lawsuit targeting Green Bay, Madison mayors delayed

(WBAY)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has delayed until at least next month any action in a lawsuit that seeks to force the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to face jail or sit for depositions with the attorney hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Ralph Ramirez on Friday set the next hearing in the case after a Dane County judge hears arguments in a separate case filed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

A ruling in that case would likely affect the lawsuit targeting the mayors.

The mayors were subpoenaed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the GOP-ordered investigation.

