Crews battle fire at Green Bay recycling company

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a recycling business in Green Bay Thursday night.

At 8:36 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to Quincy Recycle, 701 Bay Beach Rd.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. Due to the large size of the building, the department called in help from neighboring departments.

“Crews were delayed in extinguishment of fire due to heavy smoke inside [the] large structure,” says Battalion Chief Mike VandenAvond.

It took about three-and-a-half hours to put out the fire. Green Bay firefighters stayed on scene for overhaul and hot spots.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department did not have an estimated cost of damage Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the same building in October.

