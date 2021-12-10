Advertisement

6 people shot in Town of Beloit, 1 dead

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Six people were shot late Thursday in the Town of Beloit, leaving one victim dead and two more with life-threatening injuries.

Police officers responded to a residential block in the Town of Beloit found three people with gunshot wounds.

One person died at the scene, while two were taken to hospitals. While police officers were securing the scene, three more people arrived at the emergency room of a local hospital.

Authorities say three of the victims were treated for their injuries and released from medical care, while two were receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries. Local law enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Green Bay police investigate shots fired with "significant" property damage on the 200-block of...
Green Bay police investigating three shootings Thursday
COVID-19 virus
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Fewer counties have “critical spread”
Miles Cruz in court
East River Trail attack suspect pleads not guilty
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11

Latest News

December 10 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking snow
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Crews battle fire at Green Bay recycling company
Green Bay shootings map
WATCH: Police investigate multiple shootings
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm Friday into Saturday