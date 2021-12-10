Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Shifting meals helps night shift workers

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Studies show people who work the night shift increase their risks of health problems, including heart disease, cancer, obesity and diabetes.

While it won’t solve these health problems, workers may be able to reduce their risk with a fairly simple lifestyle change.

Brad Spakowitz describes what researchers found when they shifted workers’ meal times, in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

