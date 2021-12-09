Advertisement

UW regents consider extending SAT, ACT test exemptions

Standardized test
Standardized test
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System leaders are considering whether to extend an exemption to ACT and SAT test requirements for two more years.

In years past all freshman applicants had to supply their scores to the campus they hoped to attend. The system suspended that requirement for regional campuses in May 2020 and UW-Madison in July 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened.

The UW System extended the suspension to include all 2022-23 applicants, following a national trend of colleges suspending score submissions as the pandemic continues.

The Board of Regents’ education committee is set to vote Thursday on extending the suspension through the 2024-2025 academic year. If the committee approves the full Board of Regents would vote on the proposal Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Northern Wisconsin school district dealing with staff illness
Remains found along railroad tracks in Vinland in April, 2015, are now identified as Roland...
Texas lab helps Winnebago County detectives identify John Doe after 6 years
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 killed in Outagamie County crash
School lockdown generic photo.
Weyauwega-Fremont schools closed Wednesday after police find images of student with handgun
Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)
Howard mother to serve 15 years in prison for son’s neglect death

Latest News

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus (WBAY photo)
UW leaders consider tuition increases for graduate students, out-of-state students
'Christmas Store' inside the First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere
De Pere Christmas Store receives outpouring of community support
Clothes, toys, toiletries and more are made available to families at The Christmas Store, an...
The community helps The Christmas Store
A lawsuit accuses Assisted Living by Hillcrest of failing to protect a person at an...
Lawsuit claims assisted living failed to protect resident with Down syndrome from sex assault