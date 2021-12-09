UW leaders consider tuition increases for graduate students, out-of-state students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System leaders are poised to raise tuition for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The Board of Regents finance committee is set to consider a plan Thursday that calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater.

Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase in the plan.

Finance committee approval would send the proposal to the full Board of Regents on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.