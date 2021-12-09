Advertisement

UW leaders consider tuition increases for graduate students, out-of-state students

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus (WBAY photo)
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System leaders are poised to raise tuition for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The Board of Regents finance committee is set to consider a plan Thursday that calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater.

Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase in the plan.

Finance committee approval would send the proposal to the full Board of Regents on Friday.  

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Northern Wisconsin school district dealing with staff illness
Remains found along railroad tracks in Vinland in April, 2015, are now identified as Roland...
Texas lab helps Winnebago County detectives identify John Doe after 6 years
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 killed in Outagamie County crash
School lockdown generic photo.
Weyauwega-Fremont schools closed Wednesday after police find images of student with handgun
Sagal Hussein (Source: Brown County Jail)
Howard mother to serve 15 years in prison for son’s neglect death

Latest News

Standardized test
UW regents consider extending SAT, ACT test exemptions
'Christmas Store' inside the First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere
De Pere Christmas Store receives outpouring of community support
Clothes, toys, toiletries and more are made available to families at The Christmas Store, an...
The community helps The Christmas Store
A lawsuit accuses Assisted Living by Hillcrest of failing to protect a person at an...
Lawsuit claims assisted living failed to protect resident with Down syndrome from sex assault