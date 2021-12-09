Report: Cobb undergoes core muscle surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers WR Randall Cobb will miss significant time after undergoing core muscle surgery, according to Cover 2′s Rob Demovsky (of ESPN.com).

In his last game action, Cobb was off and running in the first half against the Rams, gaining a season-high 95 yards through just 30 minutes of football, before suffering the core injury on his touchdown grab in the last game before the Packers’ bye week.

The malady was initially labeled a groin injury, but officially re-designated as a core issue on Wednesday, bringing to mind some bad wide receiver memories in Green Bay.

In 2012, Greg Jennings missed just more than 2 months after undergoing core muscle surgery, while in 2020 Allen Lazard missed just under 2 months with a core surgery of his own.

Demovsky reports that Cobb has already undergone his surgery.

A 2-month timeline from the Rams game would have Cobb available to return sometime right around the NFC Championship Game in January, if the Packers make it that far.

“Cobb is going to be out for a while,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “He had a pretty significant injury. That is unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity. His targets on 3rd down alone, he was 8 of 10 when he got targeted, converting 1st downs. We will use Allen (Lazard) in there a little bit. We will use (Equanimeous St. Brown), who has been playing really well. And then we will continue to move Davante (Adams) around.”

“Obviously having that veteran guy that has the trust of 12, we’re missing that,” said fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. “Then obviously just a guy in our room. He’s a leader on and off the field, but he’s still around. So, it’s not like he disappeared. We’ve had guys go down in our room. Every one of us has been down at some point and we’ve all had to step up and play. Next man up mentality, and that’s kind of how we approach it.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.