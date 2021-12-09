New ‘move over’ laws put in place following multiple crashes involving state troopers

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin drivers now face more severe penalties for distracted driving, traffic violations, and speeding around emergency vehicles and first responders.

Governor Evers signed Bill 297 into law Monday that strengthens the state’s “Move Over” law.

This signing comes just days after three different crashes involving first responders.

“Four days ago our ladder truck got hit. And then just yesterday a state trooper and it really brings things into perspective,” said captain Anthony Leiton with Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue.

Since Sunday, one Neenah Menasha fire truck and two state troopers have been hit by drivers who did not follow move-over protocols.

“People are distracted people are going too fast. And we’re doing the best we can to keep ourselves safe, it’s super scary because we’ve got our firefighting gear that protects us against fire, but there’s no gear they can give us that can protect us from a vehicle traveling 70 miles an hour,” Leiton said.

On Monday a trooper was pulled over on the shoulder of I-94 in Dane County and a semi sideswiped his cruiser. The semi-driver did not move out of the right lane or slow down when passing the cruiser.

Two days later in Winnebago County, a driver lost control on I-41 because they were driving too fast in icy conditions while passing a crash scene. That driver rear-ended the cruiser that was pulled over on an off-ramp.

While no one was hurt, Jamie Kahkola said these two incidents just prove how dangerous things can be for first responders.

“We often talk about having our head on a swivel and just saw, like a 360 view of like what’s going on, but it’s hard to do when you’re, you know, stopping a vehicle or you’re involved in a crash scene,’ Kahkola said. “These workers are just like everybody else, they want to go home at the end of the day.”

Action 2 News has been following the path of assembly bill 297-- signed into law on Monday.

Bill 297 includes:

• Defines an “emergency or roadside response area” as a section of roadway within 500 feet of an authorized emergency vehicle giving a visible signal or a tow truck displaying flashing red lamps;

• Creates a new crime and penalty for traffic violations that result in bodily harm when the violations occur in a road construction area, utility work area, or emergency response area;

• Applies the existing doubling of fines for certain violations in a road construction area or utility work area to an emergency response area; and

• Requires the Department of Transportation to conduct an awareness campaign for the provisions in the bill.

in 2020 there were 632 convictions for ‘Move Over’ law violations.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.