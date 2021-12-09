Memorial flag flying for five-year-old child after neglect death case concludes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The life of a five-year-old boy is honored in Green Bay in a special way this week, one that ideally would never be seen. The child, Josias Marquez, died on January 9 2020. His mother was sentenced for deadly child neglect on Tuesday afternoon, December 7.

As Action 2 News previously reported, a judge sentenced Sagal Hussein to 15 years in prison after she entered no-contest pleas to neglecting a child, hiding a corpse, and obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say the remains of her son, Marquez, were found in the trunk of her car.

The Willow Tree Child Advocacy Care Center Services is a Family Services program hoping that an instance like this doesn’t happen again and that flying a particular flag outside their Green Bay center may help to raise awareness for other children in similar situations.

A red, white, and blue flag, the color scheme that many people might associate with patriotism, actually symbolizes the loss of a child due to neglect or abuse. This Children’s Memorial Flag flies outside the Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center in Green Bay. With five blue child-like figures and one red body all holding hands, it symbolizes a child who has died. Recently it was flown in memory of Marquez.

“In addition to remembering a child’s life, we hope that the flag brings awareness of the important role the community can play in protecting our children and making our community a safer place for kids,” program manager of Willow Tree Child Advocacy Center Services, Kristie Sickel, said.

Fortunately, Willow Tree doesn’t fly the flag often. However, they do for a full week at the conclusion of a criminal court proceeding in local convictions of fatal child neglect or abuse. Before the flag ever needs to be raised, Willow Tree assists law enforcement and Child Protective Services with investigations. This year its advocates have conducted 531 child forensic interviews to help jurisdictions in northeast Wisconsin and some parts of upper Michigan. Ongoing supportive counseling for children and their families is also part of Willow Tree’s work to make sure this flag is an uncommon sight.

“Small acts of kindness or just being a supportive person for someone who may be stressed out or who may not have a lot of support, that can go a long way for a family in need or a family under stress,” Sickel highlighted.

To help make sure the flag does not fly again, Willow Tree recommends contacting Child Protective Services if you are concerned about a child potentially being abused or neglected. To do so, you can find a list of county specific contacts on the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families website.

