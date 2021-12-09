LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Two rounds of snow are on the way... The first one arriving today will be a little “jab” from Mother Nature. The second round arriving late tomorrow through Saturday morning, will be more of an uppercut.

Light snow will fall later this morning and through the first half of the afternoon. A slushy coating to as much as 2″ of snow will fall. Roads will become slippery across northeast Wisconsin, so allow for extra travel time. Otherwise, it’s going be cloudy and breezy, with highs in the 30s.

Meanwhile, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley for late tomorrow and Saturday morning. Whether you are in the alerted area or not, brace yourself for even more snowfall heading into the weekend. A large swath of 3-9″ snowfall is expected across most of the area. Some isolated areas across northern Wisconsin could see up to a foot! However, snow totals to the SOUTHEAST of Lake Winnebago will be lower than our primary forecast range. That’s where a wintry mix and some rain will cut into those snow totals. Blustery northeast winds on Saturday, may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow as this weathermaker wraps up this weekend. Motorists should be ready for some difficult driving Friday night and Saturday, so please plan ahead.

Otherwise, the forecast looks quiet from Sunday and beyond... It’s looking like a major warm spell will arrive towards the middle of next week. Highs in the 40s (and maybe 50s?) will melt a large chunk of our snowpack around Wednesday and next Thursday!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with light snow... A slushy coating to 2″ possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Less wind. LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow developing late... A wintry mix SOUTHEAST at night. Snow may be heavy overnight. HIGH: 34 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Morning snow... Totals vary from 3-9″ in most areas (HEAVIEST NORTHWEST). Blustery with blowing snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Sunny again. Less wind. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A little milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy. Major melting. Clouds thicken with late showers. HIGH: 47

