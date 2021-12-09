LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.

Fast forward to tomorrow, WINTER STORM WATCHES have been issued by the National Weather Service for areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley for late tomorrow and Saturday morning. Whether you are in the alerted area or not, brace yourself for even more snowfall heading into the weekend. A large swath of 3-9″ snowfall is expected across most of the area. Some isolated areas across northern Wisconsin could see up to a foot! However, snow totals to the SOUTHEAST of Lake Winnebago will be lower than our primary forecast range. That’s where a wintry mix and some rain will cut into those snow totals. Blustery northeast winds on Saturday, may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow as this weathermaker wraps up this weekend. Motorists should be ready for some difficult driving Friday night and Saturday, so please plan ahead.

By next week, things will be looking much more quiet. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected to start the week, and temperatures will begin to rise off of south winds. Highs by the middle of the week will likely approach 50°, which would allow for significant melting of our snowpack.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with light snow or a wintry mix... A slushy coating to 2″ possible. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Less breezy. LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow developing late... A wintry mix SOUTHEAST at night. Snow may be heavy overnight. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning snow... Totals vary from 3-9″ in most areas (HEAVIEST NORTHWEST). Blustery with blowing snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A little milder. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy. Major melting. Clouds thicken with late showers. HIGH: 50

