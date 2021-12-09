Advertisement

Italian dentist who offered false arm for COVID-19 shot gets vaccine for real

FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome, on April 24, 2021. Dr. Guido Russo faces possible criminal fraud charges for having worn an arm made out of silicone when he first showed up at a vaccine hub in the northern city of Biella.((AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — An Italian dentist who presented a fake arm for a COVID-19 vaccine says he has since gotten a shot and that the vaccine “is the best weapon we have against this terrible disease.”

Dr. Guido Russo faces possible criminal fraud charges for having worn an arm made out of silicone when he first showed up at a vaccine hub in the northern city of Biella. Italy has required doctors and nurses to be vaccinated since earlier this year.

Russo insisted during a Wednesday night appearance on an Italian talk show La7 that he wasn’t trying to defraud the government or to dupe anyone because the arm was obviously not real. He said he wanted to make a personal protest against vaccine mandates.

A nurse who spotted the silicone arm reported Russo to her managers. The dentist acknowledged his protest failed and said he received a vaccine dose in one of his actual arms the next day “because the system obliged me to.”

He added: “I think at this point the vaccine is the only weapon we have against this terrible disease, but there should be a freedom of choice.”

Russo said he isn’t anti-vaccination and had received all his childhood vaccines. He said he had some of those vaccines redone over the summer, including a tetanus shot.

While Italy’s vaccination rate is nearly 85% of the currently eligible population ages 12 and over, people in the the age range from 30 to 59 have proven the most resistant to vaccinations, with nearly 3.5 million still not having received their first doses.

The government is expanding its vaccine mandate to other categories of workers, including law enforcement officers and teachers.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyauwega-Fremont schools canceled classes December 8, 2021, after a threatening note and a...
Weyauwega-Fremont HS students have option to stay home Thursday, day after threat closed school
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 killed in Outagamie County crash
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
A lawsuit accuses Assisted Living by Hillcrest of failing to protect a person at an...
Lawsuit claims assisted living failed to protect resident with Down syndrome from sex assault
Remains found along railroad tracks in Vinland in April, 2015, are now identified as Roland...
Texas lab helps Winnebago County detectives identify John Doe after 6 years

Latest News

A Nathan Bedford Forrest statue that was located near I-65 in Nashville has been removed.
'Ugly' Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removed from Nashville
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Video dominates as trial starts in Daunte Wright killing
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden to decry democracy ‘recession’ at White House summit
Italy's new Covid-19 ‘super green pass’ went into effect Monday, allowing entry to certain...
Italy's new 'Super Green Pass' for COVID-19 in effect