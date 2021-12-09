INTERVIEW: A vision for downtown De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of De Pere is taking public input on its vision for the city’s future.

We talked with De Pere’s development services director, Dan Lindstrom, who says service and hospitality industries are already seeing increased interest with development of the Mulva Cultural Center on the east side. The two-prong plan also includes development of the downtown west side, which Lindstrom says is “considered the heart” of the city.

With few vacant storefronts downtown, where does the city have an eye on development?

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.