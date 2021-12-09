Grand Chute Fire Department adds advanced life support services

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Fire Department is upgrading the medical services it offers to the community. Now, a paramedic will join firefighters when they respond to a call.

So far this year, the Grand Chute Fire Department has responded to nearly 2,400 calls, up about a hundred from last year and expected to increase at the same rate moving forward. But, but of those calls, only about a quarter were for fires. The the majority are EMS calls. “We don’t just fight fires. We are involved in every aspect of the community,” says Fire Chief Timothy Bantes.

As the role of the fire department continues to evolve, Grand Chute recently added advanced life support services. Before, it only offered basic medical services. Now, every time the department is called out, on each engine, will be paramedic, along with all of the medical equipment they need.

According to Medical Director, Dr. Ryan Murphy, “This will now allow the paramedics and responding units do cardiac monitoring, interpret EKGs, do rhythm interpretations. It will allow of advanced airway management. It will allow for IV starts, IV fluids, IV medications - kind of all the things that can occur in the hospital will not be occurring in the field

The upgrade was necessary because the majority of the time, when it’s called out, the fire department arrives on scene first. So, instead of having to wait for an ambulance crew to render advanced aid, the firefighter paramedics can start as soon as they arrive.

“Being able to provide that immediate care and immediate difference can mean the matter of life or death situation. So, being able to act immediately and then being partners with our ambulance partners and ride in to the hospital and work cohesively together is going to provide for better overall patient outcome,” adds firefighter/paramedic Rick Guerra.

And in a field where the fire department is tasked with preserving lives, offering these additional services will make a difference.

