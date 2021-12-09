FULL INTERVIEW: Retiring Neenah mayor reflects on career and what’s next

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - After nearly 40 years in public service, Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert is retiring. The two term mayor, former state assemblyman, and small business owner wants to spend more time with his family.

Mayor Kaufert joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about his career and what’s next.

