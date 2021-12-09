Advertisement

FULL INTERVIEW: Retiring Neenah mayor reflects on career and what’s next

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - After nearly 40 years in public service, Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert is retiring. The two term mayor, former state assemblyman, and small business owner wants to spend more time with his family.

Mayor Kaufert joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about his career and what’s next.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Chris Roth.

