Fond du Lac’s Rep. Thiesfeldt won’t seek re-election

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker from Fond du Lac won’t seek reelection next year after a decade in the Legislature.

Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt announced in a news release Thursday that he won’t run in 2022.

He didn’t offer any specific reason, saying only that he always believed serving in an elected office shouldn’t be a long-term appointment and he wanted to return to teaching when the time was right.

Thiesfeldt is a former teacher and former member of the Fond du Lac City Council. He was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010.

