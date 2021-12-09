East River Trail attack suspect pleads not guilty

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in the attack of a woman on the East River Trail has entered pleas of not guilty.

Miles Jimmy Cruz, 17, appeared in Brown County Court Thursday for an arraignment hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the five felony charges filed against him in the attack.

Cruz is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide; 1st Degree Sexual Assault/Great Bodily Harm; Kidnapping; Strangulation and Suffocation; and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

On October 5, a woman walking with her 4-week-old baby was attacked on the trail on the north side of De Pere, near Allouez. Police found the woman after her husband reported his wife was overdue from her walk and he found their baby lying in the grass along the trail. The woman was found 40 to 50 yards away and spent time in a hospital for her injuries. The baby wasn’t harmed.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says the woman was finishing her walk, with the baby in a wrap attached to her body, when someone wrapped a sweatshirt around her head and pulled her backwards. She felt she was going to get away because she fought really hard, hooking her finger in her attacker’s mouth and scratching his face, and she screamed thinking people in nearby houses would hear her. But the attacker’s arm was around her neck, and then his hands, and she felt her air being cut off for several seconds at a time. She didn’t know what happened to her baby, and she described passing out at least twice. She would later tell police she played dead hoping the attacker would stop choking her.

The complaint says at about the same time police found the woman, a Brown County deputy followed a person who matched a witness’s description of Cruz. Cruz denied attacking anyone on the trail.

According to the complaint, the victim’s DNA was found in Cruz’s clothing, including the hood of his sweatshirt, and on parts of his hands. Cruz’s DNA was found under the victim’s fingernail. Other DNA evidence was inconclusive or excluded Cruz.

Cruz’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the attempted homicide charge, claiming there’s no probable cause to show Cruz intended to kill the victim. The court denied the motion.

A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.

