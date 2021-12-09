Advertisement

Drug overdose suspected in Milwaukee police custody death

Milwaukee police squad car
Milwaukee police squad car(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Investigators in Milwaukee are trying to determine how a man died in police custody.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a news conference that the man was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with a drug investigation Wednesday evening. He was taken to a police substation, where officers saw he needed medical attention after he apparently consumed an unidentified drug.

He was taken to a hospital, cleared by medical staff and returned to the substation. He later suffered what Norman called a “second medical emergency.” He was taken to a different hospital, where he died.

The medical examiner’s office says it’s investigating the death as a probable drug overdose.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyauwega-Fremont schools canceled classes December 8, 2021, after a threatening note and a...
Weyauwega-Fremont HS students have option to stay home Thursday, day after threat closed school
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 killed in Outagamie County crash
A lawsuit accuses Assisted Living by Hillcrest of failing to protect a person at an...
Lawsuit claims assisted living failed to protect resident with Down syndrome from sex assault
COVID-19 virus
Wisconsin passes 900,000 COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Fond du Lac’s Rep. Thiesfeldt won’t seek re-election
Drinking water
Water utilities urge regulators to scrap new PFAS limits
Wisconsin voters can use one of several IDs at the polls.
Judge upholds Wisconsin voter ID requirements for college students
Grand Chute FD has added additional equipment and paramedics to its apparatus.
Grand Chute Fire Department adds advanced life support services