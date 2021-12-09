Advertisement

Driver rear-ends State Patrol cruiser at I-41 crash scene near Neenah

A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser was rear-ended on Interstate 41 on Dec. 8, 2021, while the...
A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser was rear-ended on Interstate 41 on Dec. 8, 2021, while the trooper was assisting at a multi-vehicle accident.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to move over or slow down after crashes knocked two of its vehicles out of service in the past two days.

Wednesday morning, just before 6:30, a driver lost control and hit a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser on Interstate 41 near the ramp to County Highway II, near Neenah. The trooper was investigating a multi-vehicle crash and wasn’t in the cruiser when it was hit. The state patrol says the driver who rear-ended the cruiser was going too fast for the icy conditions while passing emergency vehicles at a crash scene. No one was hurt.

A day earlier, a semi tractor-trailer sideswiped a state patrol cruiser while the trooper was in it. The trooper was parked on the shoulder of I-94 in Dane County assisting with a traffic stop. The state patrol blames inattentive driving; it says the truck driver didn’t move out of the right lane or slow down as it approached the emergency vehicles.

State law requires drivers to move over when they see emergency responders, tow trucks, or highway vehicles stopped with their warning lights activated. If drivers can’t safely move over to give the emergency vehicles a one-lane buffer, they need to slow down.

More than 630 drivers were convicted of violating the Move Over law last year, according to the state patrol. Citations start at $263 and go up if someone is injured.

The crash near Neenah is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

