COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Fewer counties have “critical spread”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says COVID-19 numbers declined in more counties but the spread of the virus remains “very high” in most of the state.

The weekly update from the DHS says virus activity is still “critically high” in 19 counties, “very high” in 52, and “high” in 1 county. There are no counties where the spread is moderate or low. A week ago, it was critically high in 26 counties and very high in the remaining 46. Menominee is the one county that saw improvement to have “high” spread of the disease instead of very high. The counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s viewing area:

Critically High: Brown, Forest, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Winnebago

Very High: Calumet, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara

High: Menominee

The state says virus activity is increasing in almost 20 counties over the past two weeks. The rest saw no significant change. No counties saw virus activity shrinking over the last two weeks.

As you read through these numbers, the DHS cautions that it’s working through a backlog of records. You’ll recall the state didn’t report COVID-19 numbers on Monday or Tuesday, blaming a database update over the weekend. Thursday the DHS said the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System had routine maintenance over the weekend which meant downtime, and it’ll take a few days to catch up.

CASES

Thursday, the DHS said almost 4,000 new coronavirus cases (3,987) were diagnosed in the latest tests, but the 7-day average dropped from 3,155 to 3,024 cases per day. Wisconsin now has more than 905,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began (905,850).

The positivity rate has also been on the decline over the past week and is now below 11% for the first time in almost a month, with a 7-day average of 10.8% of tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus.

DEATHS

The COVID-19 death toll is 61 higher, the largest one-day increase since 93 deaths were reported July 28. The DHS says 28 of the deaths reported to the state happened more than 30 days ago. Thirty-three of the 61 deaths are counted in the 7-day average, which the DHS says is still 23 per day, the same as yesterday. Eight counties in WBAY’s viewing area reported deaths to the state: Brown (3), Calumet (1), Fond du Lac (1), Forest (1), Manitowoc (5), Outagamie (1), Waushara (2) and Winnebago (4).

County case and death totals are updated later in this article.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

DHS numbers show 232 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past 24-hour period, well above our calculated 7-day average of 169 new patients each day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,607 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, with 428 in ICU. That’s 10 more in ICU since Wednesday but 4 fewer patients overall. This week marks the first time since December 4, 2020, hospitals in the state are treating more than 1,600 COVID-19 patients at one time, and the most consecutive days with ICU numbers over 400 since late November, 2020.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region saw patient numbers drop. The 10 hospitals have 154 COVID-19 patients, down 13, with 35 of them in ICU, 5 fewer than Wednesday. Combined, the hospitals report 2 ICU beds, no intermediate care beds, 19 medical-surgical beds, and 52 negative flow isolation beds available.

Fox Valley hospitals have 141 COVID-19 patients, 10 more than a day ago, with 19 in ICU, an increase of 2. The 13 hospitals collectively report 2 ICU beds, no intermediate care beds, 1 medical-surgical bed, and 10 negative flow isolation beds available among them.

VACCINATIONS

Thursday, 16- and 17-year-olds became eligible for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. The DHS says more than 1.2 million booster shots (1,224,201) have been given in this state, contributing to almost 8 million total doses (7,926,050) of COVID-19 vaccines administered since vaccinations began about 51 weeks ago.

The DHS dashboard shows us 59.3% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine, including 56.3% of the population that completed their vaccinations. We know these percentages are even higher because the dashboard still is not displaying vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, who became eligible for kid-sized doses of Pfizer vaccine more than 4 weeks ago, and some of whom already received their second dose to complete their vaccination series.

Counting only adults, 70.7% of Wisconsinites 18 and older received at least one shot, including 67.3% of the adult population that’s finished their vaccine series -- that’s more than 3 million (3,065,751) adults. Thursday, 60% of the 25 to 34 age group received at least one dose of vaccine, or 3 out of 5.

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since Wednesday)

12 to 15: 50.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/47.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

16 and 17: 54.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 55.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/50.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 60.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/55.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 67.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/64.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 75.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 87.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/84.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since Wednesday)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 60.3% (+0.1) 57.8% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 53.1% 51.1% Dodge (87,839) 48.7% 46.5% Door (27,668) (NE) 75.0% 71.0% (-0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.8% 49.5% Forest (9,004) 49.5% (+0.1) 46.9% Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.7% (-0.1) 46.7% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.9% (+0.1) 51.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 49.4% (+0.2) 47.9% (+0.2) Langlade (19,189) 51.4% (+0.1) 48.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 56.6% (+0.1) 54.2% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 50.1% (+0.1) 47.7% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.7% (-0.1) 69.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.1% (-0.1) 48.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 59.5% 57.1% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 45.0% 43.0% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 58.0% 55.5% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 52.1% 49.9% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 43.3% (+0.1) 41.4% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.5% 54.9% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 276,280 (58.3%, +0.1) 264,513 (55.8%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 306,363 (55.7%) 293,303 (53.4%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,452,344 (59.3%, +0.1) 3,280,807 (56.3%)

ThedaCare mobile COVID-19 testing locations:

December 10: Guardian Building in Appleton from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Rapid testing) and 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (PCR testing)

December 10: Green Lake American Legion Post 306 in Green Lake from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p-.m. (Rapid testing) and 8 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (PCR testing)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 46,252 cases (+255) (285 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 8,222 cases (+107) (65 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,496 cases (71 deaths)

Dodge – 16,914 cases (+69) (213 deaths)

Door – 4,059 cases (+38) (35 deaths)

Florence - 602 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 19,157 cases (+70) (163 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,662 cases (+45) (30 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,768 cases (28 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,841 cases (+13) (35 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,592 cases (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,393 cases (+16) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,411 cases (+15) (45 deaths)

Manitowoc – 11,682 cases (+47) (102 deaths) (+5)

Marinette - 6,989 cases (+41) (75 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,936 cases (50 deaths)

Menominee – 997 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,738 cases (+40) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 29,264 cases (+127) (265 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 6,875 cases (+24) (84 deaths)

Sheboygan – 19,692 cases (+79) (178 deaths)

Waupaca – 7,942 cases (+46) (156 deaths)

Waushara – 3,423 cases (+23) (54 deaths) (+2)

Winnebago – 27,258 cases (+197) (260 deaths) (+4)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

