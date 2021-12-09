Advertisement

Children’s products to be featured at business fair in Green Bay

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Young entrepreneurs will show off their business savvy at a Children’s Holiday Business Fair in Green Bay.

The event is Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the Urban Hub, 340 N Broadway.

It’s an opportunity to meet with children who have created products and to learn about being an entrepreneur.

Dozens of children will have booths set up at the Urban Hub.

The fair is hosted by Greater Green Bay Chamber and Solid Foundation Learning, Inc.

