Boy is among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Milwaukee
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say a 7-year-old boy is among four people found fatally shot at a southside Milwaukee home in an apparent case of murder-suicide.
Officers went to the house to check on the welfare of a person shortly before noon Wednesday, entered the home and found the four people dead.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says besides the boy, the dead include a 54-year-old woman and two men, ages 42 and 49.
Police say one of the four killed the others and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.
