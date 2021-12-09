Boy is among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say a 7-year-old boy is among four people found fatally shot at a southside Milwaukee home in an apparent case of murder-suicide.

Officers went to the house to check on the welfare of a person shortly before noon Wednesday, entered the home and found the four people dead.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says besides the boy, the dead include a 54-year-old woman and two men, ages 42 and 49.

Police say one of the four killed the others and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

