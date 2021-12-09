Assembly’s top Republican won’t disavow election conspiracy theories

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly’s top Republican is refusing to say claims that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election are conspiracy theories.

Speaker Robin Vos told WDJT-TV in an interview aired Thursday that many people legitimately believe Biden stole the election from Republican Donald Trump. Asked if he thought the election was stolen, Vos said only that Biden is the president.

Vos hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman earlier this year to investigate the election in Wisconsin. He defended Gableman’s decision to hire partisan investigators, saying he wants people who will ask questions working on the probe.

Vos said Democrats are trying to smear Gableman but he doesn’t worry about how the public views Gableman or his assistants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.