Advertisement

Wisconsin gets help from FEMA for staff-strapped hospitals

By Joshua Peguero and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s top health official says that 270 health care facilities in the state have requested staffing help and the state has asked for medical reserve teams from the federal government to provide relief.

Gov. Tony Evers said in a matter of weeks, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be in Wisconsin, spread out in five regions.

“We understand that there may be in the neighborhood of about 20 staff per FEMA team. And so as noted, the real strategy here is to use those staff strategically to make sure that we can free up capacity in our ICUs,” Health Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

Timberlake said part of the reasons ICU beds are in short supply is a staffing shortage. Last week, Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok rai explained COVID-19 patients require more staff support than typical ICU patients.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports more than 1,600 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, including more than 400 patients in intensive care units since Monday -- the first time in over 13 months there were more than 400 COVID-19 patients in the state’s ICUs on consecutive days.

The state on Wednesday also reported three additional positive COVID-19 cases from the new omicron variant, after the first case was recorded on Saturday. Health officials say 99 percent of cases are the delta variant -- which is more contagious and creates a higher viral load in patients than the original COVID-19 virus. It’s hitting younger adults the most, making them sicker and keeping them in ICUs longer.

Gov. Evers and health officials urged people to get vaccinated and take other precautions, such as wearing masks, to slow the spread of the virus and help take the strain off of hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Northern Wisconsin school district dealing with staff illness
Remains found along railroad tracks in Vinland in April, 2015, are now identified as Roland...
Texas lab helps Winnebago County detectives identify John Doe after 6 years
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 killed in Outagamie County crash
School lockdown generic photo.
Weyauwega-Fremont schools closed Wednesday after police find images of student with handgun
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff taking creative approach to compensate for jail staff shortage

Latest News

COVID-19 virus
Wisconsin passes 900,000 COVID-19 cases
We’re currently in the middle of holiday travel season and some doctors wonder about the...
Doctors discuss holiday travel concerns and travel bans amid COVID-19 variants
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron
Long-term care facilities in Wisconsin are facing several challenges. For the last three years,...
Investigation: Number of long-term care facilities closing has increased the last 3 years