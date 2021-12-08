Wisconsin gets help from FEMA for staff-strapped hospitals

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s top health official says that 270 health care facilities in the state have requested staffing help and the state has asked for medical reserve teams from the federal government to provide relief.

Gov. Tony Evers said in a matter of weeks, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be in Wisconsin, spread out in five regions.

“We understand that there may be in the neighborhood of about 20 staff per FEMA team. And so as noted, the real strategy here is to use those staff strategically to make sure that we can free up capacity in our ICUs,” Health Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

Timberlake said part of the reasons ICU beds are in short supply is a staffing shortage. Last week, Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok rai explained COVID-19 patients require more staff support than typical ICU patients.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports more than 1,600 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, including more than 400 patients in intensive care units since Monday -- the first time in over 13 months there were more than 400 COVID-19 patients in the state’s ICUs on consecutive days.

The state on Wednesday also reported three additional positive COVID-19 cases from the new omicron variant, after the first case was recorded on Saturday. Health officials say 99 percent of cases are the delta variant -- which is more contagious and creates a higher viral load in patients than the original COVID-19 virus. It’s hitting younger adults the most, making them sicker and keeping them in ICUs longer.

Gov. Evers and health officials urged people to get vaccinated and take other precautions, such as wearing masks, to slow the spread of the virus and help take the strain off of hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.