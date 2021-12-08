Wisconsin passes 900,000 COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin topped 900,000 COVID-19 virus cases this week. In its daily report, the DHS said there were 901,727 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday since the pandemic reached Wisconsin 22 months and 2 days prior. It took barely a month for the state to add 100,000 cases since surpassing 800,000 on November 4.

CASES

It’s been 5 days since we received a COVID-19 update from the state health department. The DHS says it had an issue with a database upgrade over the weekend, so the state’s new report reflects updates since last Friday.

Wednesday, the DHS said Wisconsin averaged 3,155 new COVID-19 virus cases per day over the last week. That’s an improvement from where we left off Friday with 3,548 cases per day. The DHS says test results in the last 24-hour period confirmed 3,519 new cases. By our calculations, the state saw a net increase of 12,649 cases diagnosed since Friday’s report.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate also declined from 13.1% last Friday to 11.6% as of Tuesday, December 7. This is the percentage of all COVID-19 testing that’s coming back positive. We’re still seeing positivity rates on par with the November 2020 surge.

During the 5-day gap, Door County passed 4,000 total cases; Fond du Lac County passed 19,000; Outagamie County, 29,000; and Winnebago County, 27,000. Calumet County’s death count was revised.

DEATHS

The death toll increased by 109 since the state’s last daily update. The DHS says there were 33 deaths in the past 30 days that were just reported to the state. Wisconsin is averaging 23 deaths per day, little changed since Friday’s 7-day average of 24. We’ll update case and death counts by county later in this article.

In the last 5 days, Green Lake County reported 6 deaths to the state; Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties each reported 3; Sheboygan County added 2; and Dodge, Langlade, Marinette and Shawano counties each reported 1 more death to the state.

Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 deaths happened a month after the virus was confirmed in our state. Since then, a total 9,237 people have died.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Since last Friday, 730 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19. We don’t have a daily breakdown on the state numbers, but we calculate the hospitals averaged 154 new patients for COVID-19 care each day over the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported daily numbers for hospital populations. Monday and Tuesday, there were more than 400 patients in intensive care units around the state -- the first time since the end of November, 2020, that ICU numbers were above 400 on back-to-back days. There were a total 1,630 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday, the first time since December 4, 2020, that number was over 1,600. We’ll get Wednesday’s patient numbers from the WHA after 3:30 this afternoon.

Since the pandemic began, 5.28% of cases resulted in a hospital stay and 1.02% of patients died. The death and hospitalization rates are trending down, and health officials credit vaccinations for keeping symptoms mild or non-existent in vaccinated people who test positive for the virus. (One week from today, the DHS should release its comparison of vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths for the month of November.)

VACCINATIONS

The U.S. reached a milestone 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered since December, 2020. People in Wisconsin rolling up their sleeves received almost 8 million of those (7,883,976). That’s 120,703 more “shots in the arm” since last Friday, and the state is averaging 26,692 shots per day over the last 7 days -- including first and final doses and booster shots. State figures indicate 9,649 fewer Wisconsinites are unvaccinated compared to 5 days ago.

Despite the data delay, the DHS dashboard still does not report vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds, who began receiving kid-sized doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over a month ago. Younger kids vaccinated the first week they were eligible will have completed their vaccine series by now.

The DHS reports 59.2% of the state’s population, not including 5- to 11-year-olds, received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Out of these, 56.3% have completed their vaccination series.

The state says 70.7% of adults received at least one dose, and 67.2%, or better than 2 out of 3, have completed their vaccine series.

VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last Friday)

12 to 15: 50.4% received vaccine (+0.3)/47.0% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

16 and 17: 54.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.1% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

18 to 24: 55.1% received vaccine (+0.2)/50.6% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

25 to 34: 59.9% received vaccine (+0.3)/55.8% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

35 to 44: 66.9% received vaccine (+0.2)/63.4% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

45 to 54: 67.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/64.6% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

55 to 64: 75.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/73.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 87.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/84.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last Friday)

Since last Friday, Marinette County reached half of its population getting a vaccine, while Door County reached 75%.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 60.2% (+0.2) 57.7% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 53.1% (-0.1) 51.1% Dodge (87,839) 48.7% (+0.1) 46.5% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 75.0% (+0.2) 71.1% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 51.8% (+0.1) 49.5% (+0.2) Forest (9,004) 49.4% (+0.1) 46.9% Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.8% (-0.3) 46.7% (-0.4) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 53.8% (+0.1) 51.3% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 49.2% (+0.3) 47.7% (+0.3) Langlade (19,189) 51.3% (+0.1) 48.9% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 56.5% (+0.1) 54.1% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 50.0% (+0.3) 47.6% (+0.3) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 71.8% (+0.4) 69.3% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.2% (-0.1) 48.2% (-0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 59.5% (+0.3) 57.1% (+0.3) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 45.0% (+0.2) 43.0% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 58.0% (+0.1) 55.4% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 52.1% (+0.1) 49.8% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 43.2% (+0.1) 41.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57.5% (+0.2) 54.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 276,005 (58.2%, +0.2) 264,297 (55.7%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 306,049 (55.7%, +0.2) 293,031 (53.3%, +0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,449,220 (59.2%, +0.1) 3,278,460 (56.3%, +0.1)

ThedaCare announced mobile COVID-19 testing locations:

December 9: Guardian Building in Appleton from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Rapid testing) and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (PCR testing)

December 9: ThedaCare Medical Center in Wild Rose from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Rapid testing) and 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (PCR testing)

December 10: Guardian Building in Appleton from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Rapid testing) and 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (PCR testing)

December 10: Green Lake American Legion Post 306 in Green Lake from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p-.m. (Rapid testing) and 8 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (PCR testing)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report -- Friday for Wisconsin counties, Monday for Michigan counties) **

Brown – 46,097 cases (+633) (282 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 8,115 cases (+79) (64 deaths) (death count revised -2 by state)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,496 cases (+22) (71 deaths)

Dodge – 16,845 cases (+199) (213 deaths) (+1)

Door – 4,021 cases (+39) (35 deaths)

Florence - 598 cases (+16) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 19,087 cases (+288) (162 deaths)

Forest - 1,617 cases (+14) (29 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,768 cases (+11) (28 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 2,828 cases (+32) (35 deaths) (+6)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,592 cases (+12) (57 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 3,377 cases (+47) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,396 cases (+32) (45 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 11,635 cases (+163) (97 deaths)

Marinette - 6,958 cases (+104) (75 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,936 cases (+27) (50 deaths)

Menominee – 997 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,698 cases (+84) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 29,137 cases (+339) (264 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 6,851 cases (+94) (84 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 19,613 cases (+254) (178 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 7,896 cases (+79) (156 deaths) (+3)

Waushara – 3,400 cases (+40) (52 deaths)

Winnebago – 27,061 cases (+415) (256 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.